Obituary: James Carl Geissler

James Carl Geissler

1947 - 2022

James Carl Geissler of Ash Fork, Arizona passed away on October 24, 2022.



Jim was born on February 9, 1947, to Carl and Mary Geissler in Keokuk, Iowa.



Jim attended High School in Carthage, Illinois and Upland California and graduated in 1965 from Upland High School.



After graduation, Jim went into the Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. While Jim was in Germany he meets his future wife, Mary Westfall.





After Jim’s service in Germany, he returned to California and brought Mary with him.



Jim and Mary were married in Chino, California on August 15, 1969. Jim and Mary went on to have two children, a daughter April Lynn and a son David James.



Jim attended mechanic classes at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California and worked at Kaiser Steel in Fontana, California for years.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Geissler and Mary Hartweg. His brothers Ronald Geissler and Gary Geissler.



Jim is survived by his wife Mary Geissler, his daughter and her husband April and Dan Martindale, his son Dave Geissler, his grandchildren Nicholas Gene and Ali Marie, his sister Sandra Merritt and a large family that loved him.



In lieu of flowers, Jim would love your spending some quality time in the great outdoors with your loved ones in his memory. Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.



