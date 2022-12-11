Obituary: Roger A. Marcet
Roger A. Marcet
1946 - 2022
Roger A. Marcet (76) 1946-2022 of Cottonwood, Arizona, loving husband and grandfather, went to Heaven on November 5, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Erieka Marcet.
At the age of 18 Roger joined the Navy and became a Machinist-Mate, serving in the Vietnam War. He continued to serve for eight years, retiring in 1972.
Roger ran his own machine shop for years in Cottonwood.
Roger loved to work on old cars and motorcycles, as well as spending time with his grandchildren.
Roger met the love of his life Ruth Chenoweth in 1988. They shared 35 years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ruth Marcet, his children, Tina (Bob), Mike (Beth), Dan (Donna); and by his much loved 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his brother Alan Schlesinger and many nieces and nephews.
A Military Service will be held in June 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
