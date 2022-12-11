OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
‘Need $$$ 4 Beer’: As police continue campaign against panhandling, one touts truth in advertising Steve Ayers retiring as Economic Development director in February Rain forecast to start a chilly week Spring Creek Ranch property listed for sale Opportunities to make merry holidays for Verde Valley elderly population City Police tower OK’d by council Habitat for Humanity breaks ground in Rimrock Camp Verde Town Council may alter its budget planning YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Sanya Kay Giles

Sanya Kay Giles

Sanya Kay Giles

Originally Published: December 11, 2022 11:04 a.m.

Sanya Kay Giles

1944 - 2022

Sanya Kay Giles, longtime Sedona, Arizona, resident and business owner, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and talented artist returned to heaven on December 6, 2022.

Sanya and her childhood love, Fred Alvin Giles, (who preceded her in death) were married for 56 years having three children, Shelly Ann Giles, Fred “John” Giles, and Saunya (John) Lawler, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sanya loved the Sedona and Verde Valley area and its natural beauty, inspiring her art and her love of the outdoors, gardening, and enjoying her beloved pets. Sanya was an accomplished self-taught artist who enjoyed painting, sculpting, sewing, and doll making.

Fred and Sanya owned and operated several stores including Sanya’s Doll House in Sedona. Sanya’s flirty, kind, and funny sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew her. She will live on in all of our hearts until we meet again.

The viewing will be at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Monday, December 12 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News