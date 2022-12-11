Obituary: Sanya Kay Giles
Sanya Kay Giles
1944 - 2022
Sanya Kay Giles, longtime Sedona, Arizona, resident and business owner, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and talented artist returned to heaven on December 6, 2022.
Sanya and her childhood love, Fred Alvin Giles, (who preceded her in death) were married for 56 years having three children, Shelly Ann Giles, Fred “John” Giles, and Saunya (John) Lawler, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sanya loved the Sedona and Verde Valley area and its natural beauty, inspiring her art and her love of the outdoors, gardening, and enjoying her beloved pets. Sanya was an accomplished self-taught artist who enjoyed painting, sculpting, sewing, and doll making.
Fred and Sanya owned and operated several stores including Sanya’s Doll House in Sedona. Sanya’s flirty, kind, and funny sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew her. She will live on in all of our hearts until we meet again.
The viewing will be at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Monday, December 12 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
