3MKi’s Rockin’ Jolly Holiday Show & Buffet at The Hub

Come celebrate the season with a heartwarming, fun evening of food and community, featuring a live holiday concert by one of Sedona’s favorite bands – Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki (aka “3MKi”).

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Sedona Posse Grounds Hub, with a delicious appetizer and dessert buffet, provided by Sedona Universalist Unitarian Fellowship (sedonauu.org). Then at 7 p.m., enjoy 3MKi’s Rockin’ Jolly Holiday Show, with classic and popular Christmas songs in a delightful mix of styles, from doo wop and rock to flamenco, jazz and classical.

Notorious for their musical frolic, rich vocals, enthralling guitars and groovy beat box, 3MKi ignites the crowd with their upbeat shows, great for all ages.

Purchase Tickets in advance (until Dec. 17) online at SusannahMartinMusic.com/tickets-for-shows, for $35 General Seating and $40 Premium Reserved seating. Tickets sold at the door are $40 (General Seating only). Wine is available $7/glass for additional purchase (or 4/$25). Come early for the delicious appetizer & dessert social, included in the ticket price.

Guests will love the Rockin’ Jolly Holiday Show with Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Rockin’ Rudolph”’s hot guitar licks. They’ll swing along with jazzy classics like “Winter Wonderland” and Temptations’ “White Christmas,” and enjoy a little cinnamon spice with Latin versions of “Let it Snow’ and “Feliz Navidad.”

More great musical moments include beautiful classical guitar and mandolin features, soaring vocals on songs like “The Prayer” and fun surprises. This is great fun for the whole family to enjoy together. There’s even room for dancing.

3MKi is one of Sedona’s most beloved bands. Besides having busy solo recording and performing careers, the members of this quartet (consisting of father & son Robin & Eric Miller, Susannah Martin and Patrick Ki) together create a finessed and meaty acoustic sound with ‘good time’ vibes that leave crowds satisfied and inspired. This is a rare one-night-only performance of their celebrated holiday show.

This event is co-produced by SUUF and Susannah Martin Music. SUUF is a nonprofit organization that promotes progressive religious thought and practice to promote a more loving, just and sustainable world. SUUF partners include Sedona Food Bank, Kids Back Pack Program/Sedona Food Shelf, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley and League of Women Voters, among others. Tickets for the Rockin’ Jolly Holiday Event may also be purchased in advance at SUUF Sunday services, held 10 a.m. at JCSVV, 100 Meadowlark Drive in Sedona.

The Sedona Posse Grounds Hub (The Hub’) is located at 525 Posse Grounds Road in Sedona. It is wheelchair accessible and offers convenient parking onsite and nearby. The multi-purpose space offers plenty of room for crowds to gather, and includes a theater with fine acoustics and a nice floor for dancing. For more event information and advanced tickets, please go to SusannahMartinMusic.com or call 928-593-9113.