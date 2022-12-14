In celebration of the Christmas season, Michael Peach will give a reading of the Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. in the historic Jordan Fruit Packing Shed.

Encounters with the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future teach miserly Ebenezer Scrooge what it means to be human in this perennial holiday favorite. Guests will enjoy the Museum’s historic setting as Peach gives this dramatic and inspiring dramatic narrative.

Peach is an award winning actor and playwright who loves history. A long-time fixture at the Museum, he performs a show of his original cowboy poetry and stories the first Saturday of every other month.

This one-time special performance and reading is about an hour long and appropriate for all audiences. Each guest is asked to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Sedona Food Bank or $6/person donation for the Food Bank. Museum admission is separate.

Arrive early to do some holiday shopping in the Museum Gift Shop which specializes in locally made items, movies made in Sedona, and books, toys and gifts.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this presentation or the Museum, call 928-282-7038.