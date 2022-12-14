What better way to celebrate the holidays than Wine Tasting in the beauty of the red rocks of Sedona.



Sunday, Dec. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. Vino di Sedona hosts the Dog Days of Christmas Wine Tasting and Raffle at 2575 W. State Route 89A, Sedona, for Pets Return Home.

There will be lots of wine options to taste, along with some great raffle prizes, including gift certificates for local businesses.



They are also announcing contest winners for the Facebook Holiday Dog Dress Up contest (enter by submitting your photo to tami@petsreturnhome.org).

Local businesses wishing to donate a raffle item, please email mark@petsreturnhome.org.

All proceeds from the tasting and raffle will go to Pets Return Home, a local nonprofit, no-kill shelter and sanctuary located in Clarkdale. Their mission is to save lives, enrich welfare and build adoptability of homeless animals.

Weather permitting, furry friends are welcome, too!

For more information on Pets Return Home, please go to PetsReturnHome.org.