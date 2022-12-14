Film Fest presents ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ premiere Dec. 16-22

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ showing Dec. 16-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

What happens when you’re ambushed by time? An archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.

Sarah (Rebel Wilson) is an archaeologist who loves her husband Joe (Celyn Jones) but after a traumatic brain injury (TBI) their love is trapped in the past. Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) is an architect and loves her partner Gwen (Trine Dyrholm) but after a TBI they have been imprisoned in a fifteen-year loop.

Love is the only thing that keeps them all going but something has changed, and both Sarah and Toni are determined to not let it all unravel as they face their fears of being forgotten by the people they love most.



‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ are the nicknames given to the parts of our brains that lay down new memories and hold on to the old ones.

According to directors Celyn Jones and Tom Stern, ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ is a human story, which means funny and sad, and the cast and crew seemed drawn to it for different reasons, be it personal experience or an emotional pull to the work but all wanted to be there.

‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Dec. 16-22. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 16, 17, 20 and 21; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday, Dec. 18, 19 and 22.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.