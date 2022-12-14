Film Fest presents ‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ premiere Dec. 16-22

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ showing Dec. 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’– the sequel to the 2019 hit UK comedy – charts the next installment of the Fisherman’s Friends uplifting true story.

Following the unexpected success of the band’s debut album “No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues” we re-join them almost a year later, struggling with the pressures, pitfalls and temptations of their newfound fame.

During a divisive tour of South Australia, they will trace their ancestors and embrace a new community and discover their musical DNA.

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’continues the journey with the lovable ‘buoy band’, as they navigate the choppy waters of fame, second album syndrome, and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 16-22. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Dec. 16, 17, 18 and 21; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 19, 20 and 22.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.