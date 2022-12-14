Film Fest presents ‘Green Book’ flashback movie encore Dec. 16-22

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore return of ‘Green Book’ showing Dec. 16-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Green Book’ won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, and Best Original Screenplay. The film also received two other Oscar nominations, including Best Lead Actor for Viggo Mortensen and Best Film Editing.

Academy Award-nominee Viggo Mortensen and Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures’ “Green Book”. In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.

When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans.



Confronted with racism, danger — as well as unexpected humanity and humor — they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.

‘Green Book’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Dec. 16-22. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, Dec. 16, 17 and 20; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Dec. 19 and 22.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.