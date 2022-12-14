OFFERS
Holiday Music Abounds at Sedona Public Library

Originally Published: December 14, 2022 12:30 a.m.

At the Library, where “shhh” is often a four-letter word, it is especially exciting during the holidays to fill the stacks and beyond with music! Sedona Public Library will open its doors to the festive sounds of the holiday next week. Join us to celebrate the season with song at three locations including the new Friends Fire Circle where we’ll serve hot beverages and cookies, roasted marshmallows, too! All events are free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1:30 – 2 p.m. - Plan B Carolers will treat you to festive and swaying renditions of timeless holiday classics. Hot beverages and cookies. Sedona Public Library in the Village. 25 W. Saddlehorn Road.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2-2:45 p.m. - Harmony on the Rocks Barbershop Chorus will delight you with a medley of music sure to bring back memories of Christmas long ago. Hot beverages and cookies, marshmallows, too. Library Courtyard Friends Fire Circle; 3250 White Bear Road.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2-2:45 p.m. - Plan B Carolers will treat you to festive and swaying renditions of timeless holiday classics. Hot beverages and cookies, marshmallows, too. Library Courtyard Friends Fire Circle.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. – Join us for a special piano concert with Sandrine Erdely-Sayo, Artistic Director of Piano on the Rocks featuring music by Bach, Liszt, Massenet, Ravel, and Tchaikovsky. Ravel and Tchaikovsky include music for 4 hands performed by Madeleine Hehn, pianist, and narrated by 9-year-old Camilla Esquer. There will be a sing along with Christmas and Chanukah songs. Hot beverages and cookies. Si Birch Community Room, 3250 White Bear Road.

Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit sedonalibrary.org/donate or send your check to Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona. Remember you can direct your gift to the Village Library.

