National Theatre of London’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ screens at SIFF Dec. 18

The National Theatre of London continues its new season with its acclaimed new production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ showing in Sedona on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of sun, sea and mistaken identity.

The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love.

A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick.

Following the award-winning success of National Theatre Live’s Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Antony and Cleopatra, director Simon Godwin returns with this irresistible comedy, broadcast live from the National Theatre stage.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.