OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Coyote Trails serving up food, drinks First-of-its-kind sparkling wine comes to Arizona New Year’s Eve at midnight Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School Strangers talking to kids in texts, online games Snow and thundersnow in Verde Valley Report: Schools struggle to fill a range of jobs, in classroom and beyond ‘Need $$$ 4 Beer’: As police continue campaign against panhandling, one touts truth in advertising Steve Ayers retiring as Economic Development director in February Rain forecast to start a chilly week Spring Creek Ranch property listed for sale

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

National Theatre of London’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ screens at SIFF Dec. 18
Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan star in new production from London

John Heffernan stars in ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ — Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of sun, sea and mistaken identity.
Manuel Harlan

John Heffernan stars in ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ — Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of sun, sea and mistaken identity.

Originally Published: December 14, 2022 12:40 a.m.

The National Theatre of London continues its new season with its acclaimed new production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ showing in Sedona on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of sun, sea and mistaken identity.

The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love.

A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick.

Following the award-winning success of National Theatre Live’s Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Antony and Cleopatra, director Simon Godwin returns with this irresistible comedy, broadcast live from the National Theatre stage.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News