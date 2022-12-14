Arizona Philharmonic, Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet, Voci Sorella of Yavapai Youth Choirs, Una Voce Women’s Choir, and British conductor Alexander Walker team up to present an unforgettable afternoon of festive holiday dance and music — A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration.

In this premier Prescott Holiday event, international alumni of the Academy dance to Tchaikovsky’s iconic Nutcracker Suite and Frederick Ashton’s Les Patineurs, a winter ballet set to the music of Giacomo Meyerbeer, performed by Arizona Philharmonic, Prescott’s professional orchestra.

Act II of The Nutcracker will be performed, and the entire show runs two hours including intermission. The outstanding youth Voci Sorella and women’s Una Voce choirs complement these performances with their angelic voices, accompanying the orchestra in the ballet and in Christmas music.

Both Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, performances begin at 3 p.m. Visit AZPhil.org for tickets and information.

“Arizona Philharmonic is inspired to collaborate with artists from around the world: critically acclaimed conductor Alexander Walker, Artistic Director Ken Ludden of the world-renowned Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet, and international dancers from as far away as Tokyo. Before each half of the concert, accomplished members of the Yavapai Youth Choirs and Una Voce Women’s Choir will set the mood with Christmas carols beautifully arranged for voice and orchestra, an unforgettable Christmas treat for the whole family,” said Henry Flurry, AZ Phil executive director.

“The Nutcracker Suite is at the heart of the Christmas season in America. It is exciting to bring this to Prescott. Working with live music from AZ Phil and Youth & Women’s Choirs, our students, top international guest artists, and members of the local arts community makes it a celebration to mark the season each year with warmth and love,” added Ken Ludden, MFAB artistic director.

Both public performances, and a Dec. 16 performances for Prescott’s PUSD and other area students, are presented by the James Family Trust. “To be able to be a part of bringing together some of the best artists, musicians and dancers to share in something beloved the world over to our community was an opportunity that could not be missed. Not only does it allow everyone to attend the performance in our little corner of the world, but introduces a new generation of PUSD students to one of the most treasured traditions of the holiday season,” stated Jenna James, James Family Trust.

“Voci Sorella of Yavapai Youth Choirs is delighted to be invited to perform alongside the Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet and Arizona Philharmonic, and we look forward to many more future collaborations,” says Amy Van Winkle, executive director of Yavapai Youth Choirs. Yavapai Youth Choirs is a community youth choir organization consisting of six choirs ages 5 through 18 years of age.

“Una Voce Women’s Choir is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with so many amazing artists,” adds Arlene Hardy, Artistic Director of both Una Voce and Yavapai Youth Choirs. “Sharing the stage with Alexander Walker, Arizona Philharmonic and Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet is an incredible performance experience within our inaugural season.”

About Arizona Philharmonic

Arizona Philharmonic (AZ Phil) is celebrating its fifth season in Prescott in 2022-2023 as Prescott’s regional professional orchestra, presenting large and small concerts that engage and inspire listeners. Based in Prescott, AZ Phil draws musicians from across Arizona and is committed to offering transformative music, while nurturing community participation and supporting the needs and growth of the Prescott area performing arts scene. Recognized in 2021 by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce for Excellence in Arts and Culture, Arizona Philharmonic is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.