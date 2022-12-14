OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident Coyote Trails serving up food, drinks First-of-its-kind sparkling wine comes to Arizona New Year’s Eve at midnight Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School Strangers talking to kids in texts, online games Snow and thundersnow in Verde Valley Report: Schools struggle to fill a range of jobs, in classroom and beyond ‘Need $$$ 4 Beer’: As police continue campaign against panhandling, one touts truth in advertising Steve Ayers retiring as Economic Development director in February Rain forecast to start a chilly week

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Abbie Swavee

Originally Published: December 14, 2022 5:49 p.m.

Abbie Swavee

1984 - 2022

Abbie Swavee, 38, of Cottonwood, Arizona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born in Laramie, Wyoming, on July 25, 1984, and moved to Cottonwood with her family in 1992.

She was an alumna of Mingus Union High School and Yavapai College. Abbie enjoyed camping and traveling, spending time in Mexico, and being with her family.

She is survived by her mother, Constance Gilmore and stepfather Michael Durgain (Cottonwood, AZ), sisters Shauna Swavee (Phoenix, AZ), Andrea Riffel (Cottonwood, AZ), brother-in-law Joshua Riffel, and beloved nephews Ethen and Douglas Riffel, stepbrother Liam Durgain and family (Salem, OR), and father Omer Swavee (Arvada, CO).

There will be a private family service later.

Abbie was employed by Yavapai College, always working hard to help students get scholarships for their education. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to express their condolences donate to the Yavapai College Foundation General Scholarship Fund at yc.edu/swavee.

Condolences can be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News