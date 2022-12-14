Obituary: Abbie Swavee
Abbie Swavee
1984 - 2022
Abbie Swavee, 38, of Cottonwood, Arizona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born in Laramie, Wyoming, on July 25, 1984, and moved to Cottonwood with her family in 1992.
She was an alumna of Mingus Union High School and Yavapai College. Abbie enjoyed camping and traveling, spending time in Mexico, and being with her family.
She is survived by her mother, Constance Gilmore and stepfather Michael Durgain (Cottonwood, AZ), sisters Shauna Swavee (Phoenix, AZ), Andrea Riffel (Cottonwood, AZ), brother-in-law Joshua Riffel, and beloved nephews Ethen and Douglas Riffel, stepbrother Liam Durgain and family (Salem, OR), and father Omer Swavee (Arvada, CO).
There will be a private family service later.
Abbie was employed by Yavapai College, always working hard to help students get scholarships for their education. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to express their condolences donate to the Yavapai College Foundation General Scholarship Fund at yc.edu/swavee.
Condolences can be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- Man injured in truck-bicycle collision
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Cottonwood Christmas Parade winners annouced
- Spring Creek Ranch property listed for sale
- Commission votes against 152-unit development, now in city council’s hands
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- ‘Need $$$ 4 Beer’: As police continue campaign against panhandling, one touts truth in advertising
- Obituary: Christopher Lee Cooley
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- 2 dead in train collision in Coconino County
- Crime syndicate rips off $120,000 at area ATMs
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde
- Parents decry treatment of student at Clarkdale-Jerome
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: