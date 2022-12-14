Obituary: Abbie Swavee

Abbie Swavee

1984 - 2022

Abbie Swavee, 38, of Cottonwood, Arizona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born in Laramie, Wyoming, on July 25, 1984, and moved to Cottonwood with her family in 1992.





She was an alumna of Mingus Union High School and Yavapai College. Abbie enjoyed camping and traveling, spending time in Mexico, and being with her family.





She is survived by her mother, Constance Gilmore and stepfather Michael Durgain (Cottonwood, AZ), sisters Shauna Swavee (Phoenix, AZ), Andrea Riffel (Cottonwood, AZ), brother-in-law Joshua Riffel, and beloved nephews Ethen and Douglas Riffel, stepbrother Liam Durgain and family (Salem, OR), and father Omer Swavee (Arvada, CO).



There will be a private family service later.





Abbie was employed by Yavapai College, always working hard to help students get scholarships for their education. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to express their condolences donate to the Yavapai College Foundation General Scholarship Fund at yc.edu/swavee.





Condolences can be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com



