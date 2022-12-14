Obituary: Virginia Andrews

Virginia Andrews

1930 - 2022

Virginia Lorraine Olson Andrews passed to Heaven November 5, 2022, Forest Grove, Oregon surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Virginia was an amazing and beloved 92 years old. Born in Chicago, IL, in 1930, she moved with her family to Glendale Arizona, graduating from Glendale, AZ High School Class of 1948.

In 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Russell Andrews. Bill and Virginia had 4 children; Virginia dedicated her life to their upbringing. During her marriage, she lived in several states, in which Virginia enriched her family’s life and interests in local cultures. She and Bill were married for 60 years.



After her husband retired they moved to Cottonwood, AZ and found they had the time and interest to open a gift shop with a cafe called “Bake, Brew, and Baskets, and a Deli, TOO.” This was the first gourmet coffee shop that introduced gourmet coffee to the Central Arizona community. They even got a FOUR Star Restaurant rating from the Arizona Republic. She was very surprised but her family was not.



Virginia lived in Cottonwood for 16 years then decided to move to be Gresham, Oregon.



Virginia was a woman who loved traveling, gardening, cooking, antiquing and spending time with her family and animals.



She is survived by her children Mary Andrews, Marta Isakson, Laura Andrews, Eugenia Andrews (daughter-in-law); grandchildren Clayton Andrews, Katie A. Andrews (daughter-in-law), Katherine Andrews Bowermaster, William Andrews, III, Kirsten Isakson Waters, Erik Isakson, and Dylan Andrews, and her cat Flo.



Predeceasing are her husband William Andrews Sr. and son William Andrews Jr.



Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.



Information provided by the funeral home.