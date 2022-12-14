OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident Coyote Trails serving up food, drinks First-of-its-kind sparkling wine comes to Arizona New Year’s Eve at midnight Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School Strangers talking to kids in texts, online games Snow and thundersnow in Verde Valley Report: Schools struggle to fill a range of jobs, in classroom and beyond ‘Need $$$ 4 Beer’: As police continue campaign against panhandling, one touts truth in advertising Steve Ayers retiring as Economic Development director in February Rain forecast to start a chilly week

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Virginia Andrews

Virginia Andrews

Virginia Andrews

Originally Published: December 14, 2022 5:52 p.m.

Virginia Andrews

1930 - 2022

Virginia Lorraine Olson Andrews passed to Heaven November 5, 2022, Forest Grove, Oregon surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Virginia was an amazing and beloved 92 years old. Born in Chicago, IL, in 1930, she moved with her family to Glendale Arizona, graduating from Glendale, AZ High School Class of 1948.

In 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Russell Andrews. Bill and Virginia had 4 children; Virginia dedicated her life to their upbringing. During her marriage, she lived in several states, in which Virginia enriched her family’s life and interests in local cultures. She and Bill were married for 60 years.

After her husband retired they moved to Cottonwood, AZ and found they had the time and interest to open a gift shop with a cafe called “Bake, Brew, and Baskets, and a Deli, TOO.” This was the first gourmet coffee shop that introduced gourmet coffee to the Central Arizona community. They even got a FOUR Star Restaurant rating from the Arizona Republic. She was very surprised but her family was not.

Virginia lived in Cottonwood for 16 years then decided to move to be Gresham, Oregon.

Virginia was a woman who loved traveling, gardening, cooking, antiquing and spending time with her family and animals.

She is survived by her children Mary Andrews, Marta Isakson, Laura Andrews, Eugenia Andrews (daughter-in-law); grandchildren Clayton Andrews, Katie A. Andrews (daughter-in-law), Katherine Andrews Bowermaster, William Andrews, III, Kirsten Isakson Waters, Erik Isakson, and Dylan Andrews, and her cat Flo.

Predeceasing are her husband William Andrews Sr. and son William Andrews Jr.

Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News