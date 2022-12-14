Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers to present ‘A Festival Of Nine Lessons & Carols’

The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers, choir-in-residence at The Church of the Red Rocks, will share holiday inspiration with “A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona. Admission is free.

Based on the traditional “Service of Nine Lessons and Carols,” the Chamber Singers will perform Christmas songs with a message of hope, and read selected scripture passages. Some of the carols are concert pieces and others are familiar favorites that allow the audience to sing along.

This free performance of A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is presented by the Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers as a gift to the people of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers was created in 2010 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona and the 25th anniversary of the Rev. George A. Ault. Now in its 12th year, the ensemble gives undergraduate and graduate voice and choral students from around the Southwest an opportunity to experience singing in a semi‐professional choir.

In becoming the choir-in-residence at The Church of the Red Rocks “the Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers and The Church of the Red Rocks hereby enter into a partnership with the express purpose of promoting the art of music, with the knowledge that doing so will enrich the lives of young people and adults alike and foster an atmosphere of intellectual and artistic curiosity among both patrons and members” according to Artistic Director Dr. Ryan Holder.

For more information please call The Church of the Red Rocks at 928-282-7963.