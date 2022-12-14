Sedona Film Festival presents ‘White Noise’ premiere Dec. 16-22

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “White Noise” showing Dec. 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” received a warm reception as the opening-night film of the Venice Film Festival. The Venice gala audience gave the film a three-minute standing ovation, with big cheers for lead Adam Driver in particular.

The film — adapted from Don DeLillo’s breakout novel — tells the colorful and eccentric tale of university professor and well-respected expert in Hitler studies, Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), and his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig). The two grapple with worries about death, fears only exacerbated following a catastrophic nearby chemical explosion that pollutes the air.

Alongside Driver and Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle also star in “White Noise”.

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, “White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

“White Noise” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 16-22. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16, 17 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 19, 20 and 22.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.