OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Police seek help finding burglary suspect HistoriCorps volunteers help preserve structures at Crescent Moon Ranch in Sedona Tantrum Wine’s new sparkling wine comes to Arizona New Year’s Eve at midnight IN PHOTOS: CVUSD swears in new board members Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident Coyote Trails serving up food, drinks Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School Strangers talking to kids in texts, online games Snow and thundersnow in Verde Valley Report: Schools struggle to fill a range of jobs, in classroom and beyond

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Police seek help finding burglary suspect

Originally Published: December 17, 2022 8:54 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Police are looking for a masked man who broke into a Cottonwood home early Saturday morning while the family was sleeping.

According to the Cottonwood Police Department, the husband and wife and their daughters, age 12 and 14, were home at the time, along with two large dogs.

The man apparently entered through an unlocked door. Police say he was armed with a pocket knife and prybar and stole several thousand dollars. He was inside the home for approximately eight minutes before exiting the front door.

Cottonwood investigators are asking for help identifying the subject who was captured on several cameras while inside of this residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Strickland at 928-295-7264 or email at mstrickland@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Video

Home Invastion

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News