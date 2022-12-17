Police seek help finding burglary suspect

COTTONWOOD - Police are looking for a masked man who broke into a Cottonwood home early Saturday morning while the family was sleeping.

According to the Cottonwood Police Department, the husband and wife and their daughters, age 12 and 14, were home at the time, along with two large dogs.

The man apparently entered through an unlocked door. Police say he was armed with a pocket knife and prybar and stole several thousand dollars. He was inside the home for approximately eight minutes before exiting the front door.

Cottonwood investigators are asking for help identifying the subject who was captured on several cameras while inside of this residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Strickland at 928-295-7264 or email at mstrickland@cottonwoodaz.gov.