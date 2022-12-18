Driver injured in I-17 semi crash
Originally Published: December 18, 2022 12:25 a.m.
A semi-truck jack-knifed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 early in the morning of Dec. 15, 2022. Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District responded to the incident at around 2:50 a.m. to find the truck at milepost 300, near the intersection with State Route 179. Crews found the semi with heavy damage blocking traffic. It took about two hours to clear the wreckage. The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
