Gifting the Givers: Verde Valley do-gooders have their own wish list for Christmas Annual 'Reindeer Run' full of fun at Camp Verde Elementary Driver injured in I-17 semi crash Volunteers help Forest Service fix Sedona trails Fossil Creek visitors will see changes caused by fire Spreading joy by lighting up Christmas IN PHOTOS: Clarkdale-Jerome School swears in board members Rescued horses thrive on Cornville ranch Police seek help finding burglary suspect HistoriCorps volunteers help preserve structures at Crescent Moon Ranch in Sedona

Sun, Dec. 18
Driver injured in I-17 semi crash

(Photos by CCFMD)

(Photos by CCFMD)

Originally Published: December 18, 2022 12:25 a.m.

A semi-truck jack-knifed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 early in the morning of Dec. 15, 2022. Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District responded to the incident at around 2:50 a.m. to find the truck at milepost 300, near the intersection with State Route 179. Crews found the semi with heavy damage blocking traffic. It took about two hours to clear the wreckage. The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

