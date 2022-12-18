Northern AZ Healthcare discontinues COVID testing sites
COTTONWOOD - Northern Arizona Healthcare announced last week it will discontinue its COVID-19 testing sites.
According to a news release, the decision came “due to the availability of COVID-19 testing throughout the community and the prevalence of at-home testing kits.”
In fact, the day of the announcement, the federal government announced it was re-starting its program of sending free test kits to homes - go to COVID.gov/tests to order your.
The last day of NAH’s testing sites at Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center was Friday, Dec. 16. The testing was available through a partnership with Premier Lab Solutions for the past two years.
Numerous locations are available for anyone to access COVID-19 vaccination and testing. County public health departments offer resources to find those services: Yavapai County: Yavapaiaz.gov/chs/COVID-19/Testing
NAH will continue to monitor the number of positive tests of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, in northern Arizona and will respond with appropriate options if the community should again need additional testing services in the future.
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Spring Creek Ranch property listed for sale
- Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident
- Obituary: Christopher Lee Cooley
- ‘Need $$$ 4 Beer’: As police continue campaign against panhandling, one touts truth in advertising
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Obituary: Abbie Swavee
- City Police tower OK’d by council
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- 2 dead in train collision in Coconino County
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde
- Crime syndicate rips off $120,000 at area ATMs
- Parents decry treatment of student at Clarkdale-Jerome
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: