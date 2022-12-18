OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Gifting the Givers: Verde Valley do-gooders have their own wish list for Christmas Annual ‘Reindeer Run’ full of fun at Camp Verde Elementary Driver injured in I-17 semi crash Volunteers help Forest Service fix Sedona trails Fossil Creek visitors will see changes caused by fire Spreading joy by lighting up Christmas IN PHOTOS: Clarkdale-Jerome School swears in board members Rescued horses thrive on Cornville ranch Police seek help finding burglary suspect HistoriCorps volunteers help preserve structures at Crescent Moon Ranch in Sedona

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Northern AZ Healthcare discontinues COVID testing sites

Originally Published: December 18, 2022 9:51 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Northern Arizona Healthcare announced last week it will discontinue its COVID-19 testing sites.

According to a news release, the decision came “due to the availability of COVID-19 testing throughout the community and the prevalence of at-home testing kits.”

In fact, the day of the announcement, the federal government announced it was re-starting its program of sending free test kits to homes - go to COVID.gov/tests to order your.

The last day of NAH’s testing sites at Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center was Friday, Dec. 16. The testing was available through a partnership with Premier Lab Solutions for the past two years.

Numerous locations are available for anyone to access COVID-19 vaccination and testing. County public health departments offer resources to find those services: Yavapai County: Yavapaiaz.gov/chs/COVID-19/Testing

NAH will continue to monitor the number of positive tests of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, in northern Arizona and will respond with appropriate options if the community should again need additional testing services in the future.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News