Northern AZ Healthcare discontinues COVID testing sites

COTTONWOOD - Northern Arizona Healthcare announced last week it will discontinue its COVID-19 testing sites.

According to a news release, the decision came “due to the availability of COVID-19 testing throughout the community and the prevalence of at-home testing kits.”

In fact, the day of the announcement, the federal government announced it was re-starting its program of sending free test kits to homes - go to COVID.gov/tests to order your.

The last day of NAH’s testing sites at Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center was Friday, Dec. 16. The testing was available through a partnership with Premier Lab Solutions for the past two years.

Numerous locations are available for anyone to access COVID-19 vaccination and testing. County public health departments offer resources to find those services: Yavapai County: Yavapaiaz.gov/chs/COVID-19/Testing

NAH will continue to monitor the number of positive tests of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, in northern Arizona and will respond with appropriate options if the community should again need additional testing services in the future.