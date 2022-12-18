Obituary: Denise Ann Casebier
Denise Ann Casebier
Denise Ann Casebier, 70, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 12, 2022 with her greyhound, Baby, by her side.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Dean Casebier, and mother, Nancy Ann Casebier. She is survived by a brother, Michael Dean Casebier, of Tolleson, Arizona, and sister, Jill Ellen Stottlemyre, of Flagstaff, Arizona.
Denise was an avid animal lover. In addition to her long-time ownership of a gentle Rottweiler named Molly (aka Molly Polly), Denise rescued numerous greyhounds over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greyhound Pets of Arizona at: gpa-az.com/donate.html.
Information provided by the family.
