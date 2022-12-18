Obituary: John “Jay” & Shirley Barnes

John “Jay” & Shirley Barnes

John T. Barnes III (Jay) passed away on July 31, 2022, in Sedona, Arizona. His wife, Shirley J. (Bigham) Barnes passed away on October 15, 2022.

John is survived by a brother, Bob. Shirley is survived by a brother, Robert and sister, Patty Loper. The couple is also survived by multiple nephews and nieces.





The couple were truly devoted to each other and celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on June 13th.





The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Humane Society of Sedona 2115 Shelby, Sedona, AZ 86336.





An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com