Obituary: John “Jay” & Shirley Barnes
John “Jay” & Shirley Barnes
John T. Barnes III (Jay) passed away on July 31, 2022, in Sedona, Arizona. His wife, Shirley J. (Bigham) Barnes passed away on October 15, 2022.
John is survived by a brother, Bob. Shirley is survived by a brother, Robert and sister, Patty Loper. The couple is also survived by multiple nephews and nieces.
The couple were truly devoted to each other and celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on June 13th.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Humane Society of Sedona 2115 Shelby, Sedona, AZ 86336.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Spring Creek Ranch property listed for sale
- Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident
- Obituary: Christopher Lee Cooley
- ‘Need $$$ 4 Beer’: As police continue campaign against panhandling, one touts truth in advertising
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School
- City Police tower OK’d by council
- Man injured in truck-bicycle collision
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- 2 dead in train collision in Coconino County
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde
- Crime syndicate rips off $120,000 at area ATMs
- Parents decry treatment of student at Clarkdale-Jerome
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: