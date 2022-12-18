Obituary: Muriel E. Barbee Sr.

Muriel E. Barbee Sr.

1927 - 2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Muriel E. Barbee Sr. of Cottonwood, Arizona. He passed away peacefully with his children by his side on October 10, 2022; he was 95 years old.





He is survived by his wife Victoria, his brother William Cunningham, his daughters Murielyn Abdiraham, Loretta Garcia, Joyce Barbee, and Mina (Ray) Hernandez and his sons Muriel Barbee Jr., Joseph (Diane) Barbee and Charles Barbee. He leaves behind 19 loving grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.



Muriel came to sunny Cottonwood, Arizona, with his parents and siblings from Henderson, Kentucky, in hopes to help his mom who had been diagnosed with TB; unfortunately she passed away at an early age.

When Muriel turned 18, he was drafted by the Navy, and served his country for four years. Shortly after returning, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he met Florence Camilleri (deceased) and married in 1949; they had seven children.





Muriel worked at Reynold Metals for 35 years, until his job ceased after a layoff in 1981. During his time at Reynolds and after, Muriel worked on televisions for family and friends and working on cars for himself and children.



Muriel eventually moved from Phoenix where he resided in Cottonwood, which is where he met his wife, Victoria, they were married on December 21, 1987.



Muriel was laid to rest with his parents at the Cottonwood Cemetery, 599 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on December 17 at 10:30 a.m., graveside service.



Information provided by the family.