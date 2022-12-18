OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Gifting the Givers: Verde Valley do-gooders have their own wish list for Christmas Annual ‘Reindeer Run’ full of fun at Camp Verde Elementary Driver injured in I-17 semi crash Volunteers help Forest Service fix Sedona trails Fossil Creek visitors will see changes caused by fire Spreading joy by lighting up Christmas IN PHOTOS: Clarkdale-Jerome School swears in board members Rescued horses thrive on Cornville ranch Police seek help finding burglary suspect HistoriCorps volunteers help preserve structures at Crescent Moon Ranch in Sedona

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Muriel E. Barbee Sr.

Muriel E. Barbee Sr.

Muriel E. Barbee Sr.

Originally Published: December 18, 2022 12:10 a.m.

Muriel E. Barbee Sr.

1927 - 2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Muriel E. Barbee Sr. of Cottonwood, Arizona. He passed away peacefully with his children by his side on October 10, 2022; he was 95 years old.

He is survived by his wife Victoria, his brother William Cunningham, his daughters Murielyn Abdiraham, Loretta Garcia, Joyce Barbee, and Mina (Ray) Hernandez and his sons Muriel Barbee Jr., Joseph (Diane) Barbee and Charles Barbee. He leaves behind 19 loving grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Muriel came to sunny Cottonwood, Arizona, with his parents and siblings from Henderson, Kentucky, in hopes to help his mom who had been diagnosed with TB; unfortunately she passed away at an early age.

When Muriel turned 18, he was drafted by the Navy, and served his country for four years. Shortly after returning, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he met Florence Camilleri (deceased) and married in 1949; they had seven children.

Muriel worked at Reynold Metals for 35 years, until his job ceased after a layoff in 1981. During his time at Reynolds and after, Muriel worked on televisions for family and friends and working on cars for himself and children.

Muriel eventually moved from Phoenix where he resided in Cottonwood, which is where he met his wife, Victoria, they were married on December 21, 1987.

Muriel was laid to rest with his parents at the Cottonwood Cemetery, 599 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on December 17 at 10:30 a.m., graveside service.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News