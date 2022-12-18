Obituary: Thomas M. Wamsley

Thomas M. Wamsley

1948 - 2022

Thomas M. Wamsley, 74, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Haven of Sedona. He was born on February 28, 1948, in Tuscola, Illinois to Paul Wamsley and Mary Stanfill.



Thomas worked at the Bureau of Reclamation in the water division. His most memorable work was on the Central Arizona Water Project, the Ridgeway Reservoir, and a water project on the island of Saipan.





Tom, who was an ordained Buddhist Monk, practiced peace and love toward all mankind. The most precious things in life to him were his rocket scientist Daughter Shannon and his beautiful five-year-old Granddaughter McKayla.



Tom valued the love and support of his family and the relationships of his close friends. He survived a liver transplant in 1993. He enjoyed researching his family tree, hiking in the mountains, spending time outdoors, reading, learning new things, and watching football. He left a trail of kindness with everyone he came into contact with.



Tom is preceded in death by his father, Paul (Lynn) Wamsley; mother, Mary (Bobby) Stanfill; brother Rodney Wamsley; and brother-in-law Wayne Shumway.

He is survived by Daughter Shannon (Jonathan) House and Granddaughter McKayla House of California; Ex-wife Lynn (Richard) Gammel of Arizona; Stepsons Brad (Tammie) Lane of Montana and Eric (Valerie) Lane of Colorado; Sister-in-law Marsha Wamsley of Tennessee; Sisters Rebecca Shumway of Arizona and Laura Wamsley of Arizona.



A private family ceremony will be held. Contributions can be made to Verde Valley Senior Center for Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 681, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.



