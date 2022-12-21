Art in the Clark proudly presents Mingus Union High School Visual Art on display at Clark Memorial Library through the end of December. Henri Matisse once said: “Creativity takes courage,” and this is a courageous show! The library is full of our young artists' newest creations: from pencil to paint, two-dimension to sculpture; you can feel the vibrancy, anguish and resilience of this generation.

Through the experienced cultivation of instructors Beth Detwiler and Jason Teague, the students learn to express their own creative voice. Line, perspective, color, and all tools the young artist’s use to make these provocative works. It is wonderful to see the skill, accomplishment, and diversity of those voices! Please come view the Mingus High School Visual Art exhibit during December at Clark Memorial Library.

Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. (in the Clarkdale Town Center) and is open Monday through Thursday, 1-5:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Art in the Clark, a year-round program of the Friends of Clark Memorial Library, brings meaningful art to the library and promotes Verde Valley art and artists. For more on Art in the Clark exhibits, go to FriendsOfCML.org/art. For more information about Clark Memorial Library visit YCFLD.gov/clarkdale or call the library at 928-634-5423.