Based on a true story, ‘The Inspection’ premieres Dec. 23-29, presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Inspection” showing Dec. 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Jeremy Pope received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his leading role in “The Inspection.”

In Elegance Bratton’s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.

But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.

In a breathtaking first cinematic starring role, Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Pope is run through an emotional and physical gauntlet as a young man dealing with the intimidation of a sadistic sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his desire for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo), and his complicated feelings toward the mother who rejected him (a revelatory Gabrielle Union).

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, 26 and 27; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.