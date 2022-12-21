Inspiring Documentary ‘Broadway Rising’ premieres Dec. 23-29, presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Broadway Rising” showing Dec. 23-29 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Directed by Emmy-nominated Amy Rice, “Broadway Rising” is an inspiring documentary that chronicles the reopening of Broadway after the COVID-19 shutdown. The film turns the spotlight on the community and highlights their stories of doubt, anxiety, perseverance and ultimately triumph on the long-awaited opening night.

There is no New York without Broadway. It’s both a landmark and a community, an industry and a people, making magic in a dark theater, eight times a week. During the pandemic, over 96,000 people lost their jobs and an entire ecosystem of small businesses were brought to a standstill.

“Broadway Rising” tells the story of the Broadway community and its harrowing journey back to the stage following the shutdown. This feature documentary brings everyone into the spotlight – from the costume makers to the ushers to the producers to the stars.

Herculean challenges are not new to Broadway. It has weathered 9/11; the arrival of the booming motion picture and television industry; and the devastation of AIDS on a generation of artists. But when full-time employees whose livelihoods depend upon Broadway found themselves suddenly and completely unemployed – it was a steep hill to climb back to opening night. This is their story, from early quiet moments of anxiety and self-reflection, to the determination that “the show must go on,” and finally the triumph of Sept. 12, 2021: Opening Night.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, 26 and 27; and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.