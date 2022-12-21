OFFERS
‘Monday Movies on Main’ presents Bruce Springsteen’s cinematic film version of ‘Western Stars’ on Monday, Dec. 26

A cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen's latest album, "Western Stars" weaves archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration with song to evoke a touching narrative of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inescapable passage of time.

Originally Published: December 21, 2022 10:39 a.m.

Originally Published: December 21, 2022 10:39 a.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood.

“Monday Movies on Main” continues on Monday, Dec. 26 with the Cottonwood premiere of “Western Stars” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts located at 633 N. Fifth St.

A cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s latest album, "Western Stars" weaves archival footage and Springsteen’s personal narration with song to evoke a touching narrative of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inescapable passage of time.

Set under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn, the documentary film gives fans across the world their only opportunity to see Springsteen perform all 13 songs on his album, backed up by a band and full orchestra.

Western Stars, Springsteen’s 19th studio album, has achieved global success. It has been No. 1 on the iTunes charts on every continent, including such countries as the U.S., the UK, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, India, South Africa, and all of Scandinavia, among other countries. It has also received rave reviews, with critics using words like “hauntingly brilliant,” “beguiling,” “gorgeous” and a “masterpiece.”

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

