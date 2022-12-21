With new president aboard, Phillip England Center Foundation shifts focus
Originally Published: December 21, 2022 10:05 p.m.
Most Read
- Police seek help finding burglary suspect
- Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident
- Spreading joy by lighting up Christmas
- Driver injured in I-17 semi crash
- Obituary: Abbie Swavee
- Rescued horses thrive on Cornville ranch
- Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School
- Obituary: Christopher Lee Cooley
- Mingus school officer mentors, defends
- Obituary: John “Jay” & Shirley Barnes
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- Police seek help finding burglary suspect
- FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde
- Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident
- Parents decry treatment of student at Clarkdale-Jerome
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: