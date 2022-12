Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 12/22, 5 p.m. Mark & Julia

Sat & Sun 12/24 & 12/25, CLOSED

Tues 12/27, 5 p.m. Boogie Woogie Blues

Apotheca

Next to Synergy through Herbs store - 2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona. 928-325-4080

SedonaApotheca.com

Every Friday and Saturday - open til midnight. Reserve seats online.

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.

Fri & Sat 12/23-24, Priminition, Variety [Dec 23 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Dec 24 (Christmas Eve) 6-10 p.m.]

Sat. 12/24 Verde River RV Resort 2-5 p.m.

Main Stage

1 S Main St, Cottonwood

929-202-3460

mainstageaz.com

Wed 12/21, Not Your Grandma’s Bingo 7 p.m.

Thurs 12/22, Happy Hour Music 3 p.m.

Fri 12/23, Karaoke 9 p.m.

Sat 12/24 Closed





Sun 12/25 Closed





Mon 12/26, Free Dance Class/Karaoke 7PM/9 p.m.

Tues 12/27 Karaoke 9 p.m.

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Thurs 12/22 Karaoke by AllStar (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Fri 12/23 DJ Split Cell (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Sat 12/24 DJ X-Factor (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Mon 12/26 Karaoke by AllStar (8 p.m.-midnight)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

22 Comedy Open Mic (Show is 7-8 p.m., sign up before)

23 The Fey (6-9 p.m.)

24 Forever Now (2-5 p.m.)

Open Mic Music Jam (6-9 p.m.)

25 Christmas Day - details TBA

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

12/21 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Christy Fisher, Pop Rock 5-8 p.m.

12/22 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 5-9 p.m.

12/23 Mark & Julia, Country & Classis Rock 6-9 p.m.

12/24 Wine Tasting w/ music by Lee Zimmer 3-5:30 p.m.; KR Multi-Instrumentalist Rock Duo 6:30-9:30 p.m.

12/27 Sinatra Night w/ Bobby Myhre 5-8 p.m.

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Wed. 12/21 Vino Di Sedona 5-8 p.m.

Fri. 12/23 DAVines Vineyard- Cottonwood 5-7 p.m.

Dynamite Divas

Sat. 12/24/22 5-8 p.m. at Sound Bites Grill

“Christmas Eve with Susannah Martin & Friends.” Robin Miller-guitar/vocals, David Mills-keys (popular, jazz, rock, blues). Tix at SoundBitesGrill.com

Ed Cooper

12/24 Arabella 5-8 p.m.

12/28 Arabella 5-8 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Saturday, Christmas Eve, 12/24, 6:30-9:30 p.m, Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona. Fundraiser for Sedona Area Homeless Alliance

Lyndsay Cross

Wed 12/21, Salt Rock, Amara Resort Sedona, 6-9 p.m.

Thurs 12/22, Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock, 7-9 p.m.

Fri 12/23, Arabella Hotel Sedona, 5:30-8 p.m.