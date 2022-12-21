OFFERS
Obituary: Susan Joan Karstadt

Susan J. Karstadt

Susan J. Karstadt

Originally Published: December 21, 2022 12:14 p.m.

Susan J. Karstadt

1963 - 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the loss of our loved one, Susan Joan Karstadt, “Susie.”

Susie passed on December 7, 2022, at a young age of 59. Susie spent her final days with her husband, father, sister and Mabelline, her beloved dog.

Susie worked in the health field as an X-Ray Technologist for 15 years and a Dental Hygienist for 5 years. After that, worked side by side with her husband, Ted, at Verde Valley Music. They successfully managed the business for the past 17 years.

Susie enjoyed spending weekends camping and was an avid hiker, she rarely missed a daily dog walk. She loved to relax with a good book or an afternoon spent feeding and watching birds in the backyard.

She was very close with her family and is survived by her husband Ted Karstadt, father Thomas K. Marsh, and sister Diane C. Halter. It’s not often that life brings us someone as special as Susie, and we feel fortunate to have known her. She was a beautiful bright light in this world that forever changed our lives. She was a force for good in this world, no matter the situation.

Although Susie’s life ended before we were ready, the time that she spent in our lives was full of joy. No one loved life more than Susie and we know she would want us to live on and laugh loudly.

We plan to have a Celebration of Life for Susie, date to be determined.

For more information, contact Ted at Ted.VerdeValleyMusic@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Information provided by the family.

