OTCA Presents 10th Annual Winter Solstice Concert

The 10th Annual Old Town Center for the Arts ‘Winter Solstice Concert’ will feature some of the world’s favorite Christmas melodies, uplifting songs of the spirit, original songs, and a special visual, musical tribute to honor our indigenous ancestors, in observation of the ancient winter solstice ritual. The Winter Solstice Concert will be presented on Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m.

This year’s ‘Solstice Ensemble’ features flutist Claudia Tulip, violinist Allen Ames, violinist Carrie Caruso, cellist Melanie Yarger, harp guitarist William Eaton, vocalist Jennifer Jacobi and bass player, percussionist Logan Turner.

If You Go... What: Annual Winter Solstice Concert When: Friday, December 23, 2021 How Much: $25 advance, $28 door, $30 priority seating in the first 3 rows Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood More info: (928) 634-0940 OldTownCenter.org

A special added holiday feature of the evening will be aerial performances by Taylor Marie on silks and Lyra hoop. Taylor’s dance company Hydrangea Sky Movement Arts recently premiered its aerial production of “Ephemera” at OTCA in November in two sold out performances.

Lighting director Elena Bullard commented, “Attendees will get to witness the wonderful visuals and ‘movement art’ performed high above the audience on silks and lyra (hoop).”



The Winter Solstice Concert promises to be an evening of diverse musical styles, holiday classics, ‘elevated’ movement art’ and a few surprises.



“We’re excited to bring a world chamber sound to our Verde Valley - Sedona audience,” OTCA Co-Director William Eaton remarked. “All of the ensemble members are talented soloists in their own right.”



This year’s solstice concert will feature arrangements of classic Christmas songs, including: Carol of the Bells, O Come O Come Emanuel, What Child Is This, and Silent Night. The ensemble will accompany vocalist Jennifer Jacobi on Something About December, Ave Maria and Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’ among others. In addition, the ensemble will present several eclectic instrumental arrangements of: Deck the Halls, We Three Kings and Coventry Carol, as accompaniment to Taylor Marie’s aerial dance on silks and lyra (hoop). The ensemble will also perform two original chamber pieces composed by William Eaton, for the Nebraska Chamber Orchestra and Nouveau West Chamber Orchestra, entitled With the Love We Bring and Wintertime Green.

About the Musicians:

Claudia Tulip performs on silver and ethnic flutes, and panpipes, with a “beautiful blend of imagination, deft technique and soulful expression. Allen Ames is known for his recorded works with his own ensemble Lyra, William Eaton Ensemble, and Gypsy jazz groups around Arizona and the Phoenix area. He has played with orchestras and chamber ensembles including the Arizona Opera and Ballet Orchestras, the Phoenix String Quartet, and many others. Violinist Carrie Caruso performs and arranges for the modern fusion quartet Urban Electra and has performed in many string ensembles and orchestras including the Redford Symphony, Eastern Michigan University Honor Orchestra and the Arizona State University Symphony Orchestra. Cellist Melanie Yarger is classically trained, and has held Principal positions with the New York Symphony, the Celebrity Symphony Orchestra, the Koscuiszko Opera Orchestra, and many others. She currently plays along with Carrie Caruso in the eclectic and innovative quartet, Urban Electra. William Eaton is a four-time Grammy Nominee and Canyon Records recording artist, he is also acknowledged as one of the world’s great designers and builders of unique guitars and stringed instruments. He has composed for the William Eaton Ensemble, Nebraska Chamber Orchestra, Amadeus Trio, and many others. He is currently the director of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, a guitar making school he co-founded in Phoenix, Arizona. Jennifer Jacobi is a vocalist, residing in the Verde Valley, and is making her first appearance at OTCA. Logan Turner is a classically trained percussionist from the Crane School of Music. He has performed with the Empire Statesmen Drum & Bugle Crops from Rochester, NY as well as the Official Drum line for the Buffalo Bills. Logan specializes in world percussion, guitar, and bass guitar.



The Winter Solstice is a time of reflection, contemplation and story telling. Music has always been an important part of the solstice tradition amongst all the world’s cultures and religions.

Come enjoy a special evening of holiday music, a pre-show vintage Christmas postcard slide show, and lovely holiday images projected during the concert, in the warm vintage elegance of Old Town Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments including: wine, beer, snacks and popcorn will be available for purchase.

Tickets for this special event are $25 in advance, $28 at the door, and $30 priority seating in the first 3 rows. For ticket information and to learn more about upcoming concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit OldTownCenter.org. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Mysterium; and in Sedona at The Mary Fisher Sedona Film Festival Box Office. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at Fifth Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit OldTownCenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.