‘The Pale Blue Eye’ starring Christian Bale premieres Dec. 23-29 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Pale Blue Eye” showing Dec. 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed.

Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder.

Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) – of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, “The Pale Blue Eye” is directed by Scott Cooper and stars an acclaimed supporting cast, including Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, 26 and 27; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.