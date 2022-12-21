Perfect movie for the holiday season: ‘Food and Romance’ premieres Dec. 23-29 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Food and Romance” showing Dec. 23-29 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A sudden change forces Karin to re-evaluate her life. With the help of friends, food and passion, she refuses to accept that life has an expiration date and takes the second chance she is given.

Karin and Sten are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a huge bash. While their friends toast to their happiness, Karin (Marie Richardson) discovers that Sten has been unfaithful. Karin has spent her life taking care of her husband and their daughter, and now everything is shattered into pieces.

An old friend talks her into joining a cooking class led by Henrik, a renowned chef. In the hot kitchen, among spices, amazing food, plus old and new friends, more than one of Karin's long-lost passions are reborn. Suddenly, she finds herself in a position where she has to re-evaluate her life and the choices she has made.

Should she give up her comfortable life to pursue her dreams and passions? And is it too late for love?

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, 26 and 27; and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.