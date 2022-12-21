OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
The Ripple Effect: Clarkdale mayor named to League executive committee Gregory chosen as Supervisors chair Sunny days forecast through Christmas IN PHOTOS: In the Arena Triple threat hitting the Verde Valley Mingus school officer mentors, defends Gifting the Givers: Verde Valley do-gooders have their own wish list for Christmas Annual ‘Reindeer Run’ full of fun at Camp Verde Elementary Driver injured in I-17 semi crash Volunteers help Forest Service fix Sedona trails

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Two local artists performed at 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Eric Roberts and Tim Smith (courtesy photo)

Eric Roberts and Tim Smith (courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 21, 2022 10:18 a.m.

Village of Oak Creek resident Tim Smith (Sedona Music Group) had two artists perform at the 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. Wyn Starks from America's Got Talent and Canadian 15-year-old Scotty Berg. Danny Trejo was the Grand Marshall along with Erik Estrada, Keith David, Eric Roberts, and many more.

photo

Wyn Starks (left) and Keith David (right) (courtesy photo)

This year's 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Maine Toys for Tots in the streets of Hollywood, CA was held Nov. 27 was taped for national telecast primetime telecast on the parade on CW Network on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Tim Smith and Can Skylark Scored the theme song "California Christmas" for this year's parade. Video by: Glenn Aulepp (Village of Oak Creek part-time resident). Video can be seen at: Primal Sky "California Christmas" / Hollywood Christmas Parade 2022 Youtu.be/gtg3bcofy9I.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News