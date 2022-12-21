Two local artists performed at 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Village of Oak Creek resident Tim Smith (Sedona Music Group) had two artists perform at the 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. Wyn Starks from America's Got Talent and Canadian 15-year-old Scotty Berg. Danny Trejo was the Grand Marshall along with Erik Estrada, Keith David, Eric Roberts, and many more.
This year's 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Maine Toys for Tots in the streets of Hollywood, CA was held Nov. 27 was taped for national telecast primetime telecast on the parade on CW Network on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Tim Smith and Can Skylark Scored the theme song "California Christmas" for this year's parade. Video by: Glenn Aulepp (Village of Oak Creek part-time resident). Video can be seen at: Primal Sky "California Christmas" / Hollywood Christmas Parade 2022 Youtu.be/gtg3bcofy9I.
- Police seek help finding burglary suspect
- Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident
- Spreading joy by lighting up Christmas
- Driver injured in I-17 semi crash
- Obituary: Abbie Swavee
- Rescued horses thrive on Cornville ranch
- Video on dangers of social media causes stir at CV Middle School
- Obituary: Christopher Lee Cooley
- Mingus school officer mentors, defends
- Spring Creek Ranch property listed for sale
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde
- Police seek help finding burglary suspect
- Parents decry treatment of student at Clarkdale-Jerome
- Sheriff: No foul play likely in burned body incident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: