Two local artists performed at 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Village of Oak Creek resident Tim Smith (Sedona Music Group) had two artists perform at the 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. Wyn Starks from America's Got Talent and Canadian 15-year-old Scotty Berg. Danny Trejo was the Grand Marshall along with Erik Estrada, Keith David, Eric Roberts, and many more.

This year's 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Maine Toys for Tots in the streets of Hollywood, CA was held Nov. 27 was taped for national telecast primetime telecast on the parade on CW Network on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.



Tim Smith and Can Skylark Scored the theme song "California Christmas" for this year's parade. Video by: Glenn Aulepp (Village of Oak Creek part-time resident). Video can be seen at: Primal Sky "California Christmas" / Hollywood Christmas Parade 2022 Youtu.be/gtg3bcofy9I.