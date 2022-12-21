Vino Di Sedona hosts Christmas Eve Homeless Alliance fundraiser by Kaleidoscope Redrocks

"Is there any better time of year to think about those less fortunate? We don't think so, and that's why our Christmas Eve show from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vino Di Sedona is a fundraiser for the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance (SAHA),” say Gracie and Tivona Moskoff, the multi-instrumentalist sister duo, Kaleidoscope Redrocks (KR).

Gracie, 17, and Tivona, 13, go on to say, "Imagine having no shelter and a warm place to sleep during these cold nights of winter, it's a scary thought. So, we can all do something to help while enjoying some Christmas and Christian music by donating a little bit of money to SAHA who provide such a valuable service."

KR will donate 100% of your generous tips to SAHA serving those in need when they need it most because every little bit of kindness is a blessing. "During this season of giving when we count our blessings, we can all give some love to help others,” they say.

Join KR at their musical home, Vino Di Sedona, on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for an evening of song, supper and spirits of the season at the area's best selection of fine wine and craft beer paired with their great food plus non-alcoholic beverages for the entire family to eat, drink and be merry.

For more information about SAHA, Sedona Area Homeless Alliance, please visit their Facebook page.