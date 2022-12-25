OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Traffic restrictions lifted in Oak Creek Canyon Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle Cottonwood food pantry where everybody knows your name As Martin leaves, Mabery named CV’s interim town manager Cottonwood students take to the skies IN PHOTOS: Quick Stop Cops think they have ‘Grinch’ burglar After trial run, 4-day school week coming up for renewal at CVUSD With new president aboard, Phillip England Center Foundation shifts focus The Ripple Effect: Clarkdale mayor named to League executive committee

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Raymond J. Freudinger

Raymond J. Freudinger

Raymond J. Freudinger

Originally Published: December 25, 2022 midnight

Raymond J. Freudinger

1938 - 2022

Raymond Joseph Freudinger, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed to join his wife Marion in Heaven on November 17, 2022. Ray was born on February 3, 1938, to Charles and Angela (née Rash) Freudinger in Chicago.

Ray and Marion raised a combined family of seven surviving children: Patricia Schurman, Catherine (Mike) Sabin, Lawrence (Catherine), Paul (Noreen), Raymond (Cindy), Christopher (Mary), and Mark (Sheryl). Ray and Marion are grandparents to 15 and great-grandparents to 14.

Ray is survived by three of his 12 siblings, Angela Burke of Lansing, Illinois, John (Tina) Freudinger of Plainfield, Illinois and Marie Freudinger of Mesa, Arizona.

Ray was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.

Services of the Holy sacrifice of the Mass will be held Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 North Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326. An online guestbook is available at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Donations in his memory may be made to: Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or Savior Hospice & Palliative Care, 4530 E Shea Blvd Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85028.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News