Obituary: Raymond J. Freudinger
Raymond J. Freudinger
1938 - 2022
Raymond Joseph Freudinger, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed to join his wife Marion in Heaven on November 17, 2022. Ray was born on February 3, 1938, to Charles and Angela (née Rash) Freudinger in Chicago.
Ray and Marion raised a combined family of seven surviving children: Patricia Schurman, Catherine (Mike) Sabin, Lawrence (Catherine), Paul (Noreen), Raymond (Cindy), Christopher (Mary), and Mark (Sheryl). Ray and Marion are grandparents to 15 and great-grandparents to 14.
Ray is survived by three of his 12 siblings, Angela Burke of Lansing, Illinois, John (Tina) Freudinger of Plainfield, Illinois and Marie Freudinger of Mesa, Arizona.
Ray was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
Services of the Holy sacrifice of the Mass will be held Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 North Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326. An online guestbook is available at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Donations in his memory may be made to: Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or Savior Hospice & Palliative Care, 4530 E Shea Blvd Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85028.
Information provided by the funeral home.
