Camp Verde Community Library hosts free concert featuring Ed Cooper Jan. 5

Start the New Year right and join us in the Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5th for a rocking concert from Music in the Stacks favorite, Ed Cooper.

Ed Cooper spent decades playing in bands around the country before settling in Sedona and becoming a solo performer. With soulful vocals and shredding guitar, Ed plays exciting arrangements of classic rock favorites from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. You can see Ed performing regularly at several venues around the Verde Valley.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.