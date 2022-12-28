The Danny Rhodes Blues Summit returns to Main Stage

Join us Thursday, Dec. 29th for our, 9th Summit, a night of entertainment with some of the finest AZ musicians, all in tribute and remembrance to guitarist, singer/songwriter and AZ Blues Hall Of Fame Inductee, Danny Rhodes.

This year’s Summit features FOUR bands.

✹ We Are Wolves [6pm-6:45pm]

✹ Big Daddy D & The Dynamites [7pm-8:30pm]

✹ Toucan Eddy [9pm-10:30pm]

✹ The Naughty Bits [11pm-Close]

Doors open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm. $10 Cover. Food provided by local food trucks Nana’s Taco’s and Badass Hotdogs.

Saturday December 31st, Main Stage hosts the best New Years Celebration in town. DJ ill.Ego will be your host and vibe curator for the evening. Our New Years Celebration is FREE for everyone 21 & Over! See you on the dance floor!

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9pm. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9pm, this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7:00 pm, with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every 4th Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country.

Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5. On Fridays, we bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Badass Hot Dogs serves food nightly and Pizzas available to order at the bar.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.