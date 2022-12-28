‘Elvis’ premiere on Jan. 2 presented by SIFF in partnership with ‘Monday Movies on Main’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood! ‘Monday Movies on Main’ continues on Jan. 2 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Elvis’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

‘Elvis’ is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The film was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Austin Butler) and Best Director (Baz Luhrmann).

A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. in Cottonwood.