‘Emancipation’ starring Will Smith premieres Dec. 30-Jan. 5 presented by Sedona Film Fest

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Emancipation’ showing Dec. 30-Jan. 5 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Emancipation’ tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.

The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of ‘Whipped Peter,’ taken during a Union Army medical examination that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly.

One image, known as ‘The Scourged Back,’ which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Thursday, Dec. 30, Jan. 1 and 5; and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 2, 3 and 4.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilm Festival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.