The emotional true story ‘Spoiler Alert’ premieres Dec. 30-Jan. 5 by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Spoiler Alert” showing Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Spoiler Alert’ features a stellar ensemble cast, including Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field and Bill Irwin.

Love never stops surprising you. Even when you know how it ends.

Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir, ‘Spoiler Alert’ is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.

Directed by Michael Showalter, this story closely follows ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,’ which Ausiello wrote in the wake of his husband Kit Cowan’s death from colorectal cancer, at age 42. Bringing the couple’s 13-year relationship to life on screen are actors Jim Parsons, as the TV-obsessed Michael, and Ben Aldridge, as the dashing photographer Kit. Together, they chart the highs and lows of the couple’s early romance, honeymoon phase, contentious later years and difficult-but-love-filled final days.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 30, Jan. 1 and 2; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 3, 4 and 5.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.