‘Love Heals’ and ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ tie for Illuminate Film Festival Audience Award

New healing documentary ‘Love Heals’ tied with ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ for the 2022 Audience Award for Best Film at the 8th annual Illuminate Film Festival, Nov. 5-13.



‘Love Heals,’ by director Krisanna Sexton, follows the journey of Dana, a chronic pain sufferer, as she explores how a method of energy flow in the body can help us heal ourselves and awaken to a life with a clear mind, open heart, and balance within.

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,’ by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine, chronicles the life of legendary singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, a spiritual seeker who explored the infinite as he fashioned his internationally-renowned hymn, ‹Hallelujah.’ This documentary weaves Cohen’s life, the song’s journey from reject to chart-topping hit, and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom’“Hallelujah’ became a personal touchstone.

The 2022 Illuminate Film Festival featured 11 life-affirming films, 11 filmmaker Q&As, 55+ filmmakers, speakers, and industry guests, 3 music performances, 8 special events, 4 luminary tributes, and a Luminary Living Room Workshop with James Van Praagh, Sister Jenna and others.

The festival enjoyed our highest-ever number of pass holders and a higher-than-expected post-pandemic attendance. Illuminate boasted two World, one North American, two Southwest, and two Arizona premieres, and attracted a worldwide audience.

“This was our best festival yet,” says Illuminate’s Executive Director Danette Wolpert. “It was a nine-day whirlwind of enlightening stories, diverse themes, inspired thinkers and magical re-connection with one another.”

Illuminate thanks its sponsors, members, partners and audiences for making this year’s festival one to remember. Principal Sponsors included Dahl Restaurant Group, Omega Institute, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Spirituality & Health, and UNIFY. Producing Sponsors included Chocolatree Organic Eatery, Culinary Creations By Beth, ManguTV and The Art of Beauty at Metamorphosis Studio.

