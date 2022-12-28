Northern Arizona’s premiere of ‘Empire of Light’ Dec. 30-Jan. 5 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Empire of Light’ showing Dec. 30-Jan. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From Academy Award-winning director and writer Sam Mendes, ‘Empire of Light’ is an intimate and moving story about love, friendship, and connection, set in a coastal town in Southern England against the social turmoil of the early 1980s.

Hilary (Olivia Colman), a woman with a difficult past and an uneasy present, is part of a makeshift family at the old Empire Cinema on the seafront. When Stephen (Micheal Ward) is hired to work in the cinema, the two find an unlikely attraction and discover the healing power of movies, music and community.

‘Empire of Light’ features a stellar, award-winning cast led by Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, with Toby Jones and Colin Firth.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 30, Jan. 1 and 2; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 3, 4 and 5.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.