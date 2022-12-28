Obituary: Betty Lucille (Ebersole) Sutter

Betty Lucille (Ebersole) Sutter

Betty Lucille (Ebersole) Sutter, 94, of Sun City, Arizona passed away on November 12, 2022. She was born on January 16, 1928 in Sterling, Illinois to Roy and Ruth Ebersole.

Betty was one of 13 children and is survived by a sister, Belva and two brothers, Eugene and Willard.

She is also survived by three half-siblings, Suellen, Verna and Roy Jr.

Betty married Eldo “Gene” Sutter and was his devoted wife for 64 years, until his passing in 2014. Betty and Gene raised six children: one son, Randall “Randy” (Alice) Sutter of Clarkdale, AZ, and five daughters, Peggy Puckett of Sun City, AZ, Bonnie (Dale) Book of CO, Susan (Joe) Shaw of TX, Holly Sutter of Camp Verde, AZ, Kelly Sutter of IL. Betty also had 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Upon moving to Arizona in 1985, Betty became an active member of Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Cottonwood. She loved to watch the Phoenix Suns, read books, listen to audiobooks, crochet, write poems, visit with family and friends, receive phone calls and mail. Betty also loved listening to music, especially CDs of hymns and watching “The Gaithers’ Precious Memories” program on TV. She regularly prayed for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 1 p.m., at Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Cottonwood. Her son, Randy, the Vineyard’s recently retired pastor, will lead the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Betty’s honor, to Habitat For Humanity or Samaritan’s Purse.

Information provided by the family.