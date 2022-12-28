SIFF presents ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%! theatrical premiere Jan. 4-5

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the globe to present the worldwide theatrical debut of ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!’ showing Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Based on the Global Bestselling Self-Help Phenomenon, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!” is a cinematic documentary designed to help us become less awful people. The author himself, Mark Manson, cuts through the crap to offer his carefree philosophy: a dose of raw, refreshing, honesty that shows us how to live more contented, grounded lives.

With over 15 million copies sold, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!’ struck a chord with readers all over the world and now, its no-crap, life-changing advice comes to the big screen.

Backed by both academic research and scatological jokes, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!’ shows us that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons.

Whether you couldn’t be bothered to read the book, or you want a helpful refresher, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!’ reveals a counterintuitive approach to living a good life, designed to make us laugh, think, and grow. Filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humor, this movie is a much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk to remind us that there are only so many things we can really give a damn about, so we need to figure out which ones really matter.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!’ will be shown on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.