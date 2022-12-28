SIFF presents ‘The Wife’ flashback encore Dec. 30- Jan. 3

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona flashback encore of ‘The Wife’ showing Dec. 30-Jan. 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘The Wife’ features an award-winning all-star cast, including eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close and Oscar-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Glenn Close was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for this film.

After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as Great American Novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm, and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man’s Wife.

Joe’s literary star has blazed since he and Joan first met in the late 1950s. On the eve of Joe’s Nobel Prize for Literature — the crown jewel in a spectacular body of work — Joan’s coup de grace is to confront the biggest sacrifice of her life and secret of his career.

‘The Wife’ interweaves the story of the couple’s youthful passion and ambition with a portrait of a marriage, thirty-plus years later — a lifetime’s shared compromises, secrets, betrayals, and mutual love.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 and 3.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.