Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild items on display at Camp Verde Community Library

Visit the first-floor lobby at Camp Verde Community Library any time during open hours from now until Jan. 8 to see an amazing display of attire made by various members of the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild as well as ranchers from Rainbow Acres.

The Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild was formed in 1973 and has continued active memberships in the community since that time. They currently meet the third Thursday of each month, Sept. through Jun. at various locations in the Verde Valley.

In addition to monthly meetings, the Guild has ongoing study groups on weaving techniques, spinning and holds workshops on specialized techniques in weaving, basket weaving, knitting, felting, dyeing fiber and yarns and other fiber related topics.

For more information visit them online at VerdeValleyWeaversGuild.com, e-mail them at VerdeValleyWeaversGuild@gmail.com, or write to them at Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild, Inc. P.O. Box 3836, Sedona, AZ 86340.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at CampVerde.az.gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.