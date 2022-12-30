OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde Clarkdale Historic Commission to get updates on Newstand, other projects Lew Currier defined an era for Jerome Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD Town of Camp Verde still on the prowl for new civil engineer Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley County P&Z approves special events permit at Collective Sedona Randall’s employee saves choking victim 2022 in Review Traffic restrictions lifted in Oak Creek Canyon

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde

Originally Published: December 30, 2022 10:43 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a man was killed in Camp Verde in November, which deputies only learned about when a teenager turned himself in Dec. 26.

According to YCSO, the 16-year-old boy said he killed the 62-year-old man because he was trying to “get with” his 14-year-old sister. The suspect walked into the YCSO eastern substation and said he shot the man sometime Nov. 28 in a remote area off Salt Mine Road.

The boy took detectives to the location, where they found the body. The deceased man has not yet been publicly identified, as YCSO says they are still notifying next of kin.

The dead man was known to the family of the suspect, according to YCSO. When the teen learned of what he considered to be the man’s intentions toward his little sister he decided to confront him about it, the report states. He allegedly told the man to pick him up in Camp Verde for a “hunting trip” out Salt Mine Road. There, according to YCSO, he confronted the man and shot him dead.

The sheriff’s office reported the teen said he “took all the guns from the victim’s car before abandoning it.” He walked home, ditching one of the weapons along the way while keeping the others.

Nearly a month later, on Christmas Day, a family member discovered one of the guns in the teen’s bedroom and confronted him over it, according to YCSO. He admitted he killed the man and turned himself in the next day.

The teen was taken into custody but has not been identified pending charges.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News