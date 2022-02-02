Arts Academy of Sedona notes Black History Month in February events

Black History Month at Emerson Theater Collaborative, featuring Permanent Collection by Thomas Gibbons, Feb. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

Soon after African American businessman Sterling North becomes the new director of the Morris Foundation, he discovers that this world-famous art collection includes several significant African sculptures tucked away in storage. His proposal to add them to the public galleries is opposed by the foundation’s long-time education director, who is loyal to the idiosyncratic wishes of the late Dr. Morris. Permanent Collection is a searing examination of racial politics that ultimately asks how much space – literally and figuratively – the white world gives to African-Americans. What is the cost of failing to view the world through another’s eyes?

Permanent Collection is produced by special arrangement of Playscripts and with the help of grantor, The City of Sedona and sponsor, Coldwell Banker. The amazing cast includes New York City actor La Rivers, Connecticut actor Elijah Manning, Phoenix actors Racquel McKenzie and James Yaw and Sedona actors Cat Ransom and Larry Cohen. Tickets are $35-55 and are available at bit.ly/Permanent-Collection-Feb22.

Beginner Ballroom Dancing with Dana on Mondays through Feb. 28,

7 to 8 p.m.

This series will focus on one American Ballroom dance each week and a review of all the dances on the final week. Dana will offer up at least five steps per dance to ensure the students can dance a full song with the material they learn. By the end of the 6-week course students should be capable of dancing a simple waltz, foxtrot, American tango, rumba and cha-cha. See the schedule below for which dances will be covered each week. Advanced registration is suggested. Sign up before the series starts for the best price! For the six-week series, the price is $145 or single class advanced registration is $25 per session. Or drop in for $30. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/Dance-101-American-Ballroom.

Jan. 17 – Waltz – elegant, smooth dance

Jan. 24 – Foxtrot – American ballroom dance

Feb. 7 – American Tango

Feb. 14 – Rumba – romantic Latin dance from Cuba

Feb. 21 – Cha-Cha – slow Cuban Mambo

Feb. 28 – All Dances Covered in Series

Paint for Fun Night with Phyllis Anglin on Thursday, Feb. 10, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This painting class is hosted by local artist Phyllis Aglin. She will be guiding you through her paint-along system where you’ll create a beautiful painting, ready to display in your home. Tickets are $35 and include all painting supplies, light snacks, and a beverage. Tickets are available at bit.ly/saa-paint-class or call 860-705-9711.

Friday Night At The Theatre, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 to 8 p.m.

Join us on the third Friday each month for a fabulous live cabaret-style theater experience. The evening will feature local actors and performers presenting music, song, dance, recitation and drama. Order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s (rottenjohnnys.com) before 5:30 p.m. and it will be delivered to the venue. Entertainment slated for this month includes Nathan Trujillo and Linda Damita, Terra Shelman, Matt Egan, Michael Steele, Craig Schneider, Lisa Schatz Glinsky, Gale Grove, Joan Westmoreland, Melinda McElRoy and Camilla Ross. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

Healing Drum Circle Class with Sabina Sandoval, Sunday, Feb. 20,

6 to 8 p.m.

Join us for Sabina Sandoval’s Free to be Me Drumming Event Master Class. Let our spirits soar, and the pulse of the earth be felt, by people united by the healing rhythm, the pounding of our hearts with one of the most powerful instruments in the world.... the drum. All ages and skill levels welcome. Drums will be provided. Drumming is 6 to 8 p.m. followed by Open Mic from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/SAA-open-mic-weekly.

*All events will be held at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. CDC COVID-19 guidelines are in place for all events. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.