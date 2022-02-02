Camp Courage Fundraiser at Main Stage Feb. 6

Main Stage is hosting its first big fundraising event of the year, Sunday, Feb. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. and this is one you won’t want to miss.

Main Stage partnered with The Law Tigers (Arizona Motorcycle Attorneys), Yavapai Broadcasting Company and the AZ Burn Foundation for “Live with Courage,” a Camp Courage Fundraising Extravaganza. “Camp Courage” is a camp for Arizona children burn survivors.

The Arizona Burn Foundation puts on Camp Courage each year for kids between the ages of six and sixteen that have suffered traumatic burn injuries. During this week of camp, kids are allowed to forget about the surgeries, procedures, and hospitals and just have fun in the cool pines of Prescott Arizona for one week each year.

Provided to Youth Burn Survivors, this summer camp is funded through donations to the Arizona Burn Foundation. For more than 50 years, Arizona Burn Foundation has provided high-quality support programs for Arizona children and adult burn survivors and their families.

Main Stage and their partners are pulling out all the stops to make it a great community event and raise money for this amazing organization. This is an all-ages event with live music from Combo Deluxe and Well Dressed Wolves. Yavapai Broadcasting Co. will be broadcasting live from noon to 6 p.m. and sharing stories from camp attendees and their families.

There will be fire trucks on site for the kids, food trucks, raffles and a silent auction with amazing donated prizes. Some of the prizes to be bid on include a four-day river rafting trip on the San Juan River from Tsé Kooh Outfitters, signed Coyotes jerseys, signed Cardinals football, first-class tickets from Verde Canyon Railroad, Spa/restaurant/winery/golf gift certificates, jewelry, local gift packages and more.

There is also a poker run which starts at Verde Canyon Railroad with a stop at Burning Tree Cellars and back to Main Stage. The poker run is $20 to enter.

The first week of February is national burn prevention and fire prevention week. Verde Valley Fire Department and Cottonwood Fire Department will be present as well as Arizona Burn Foundation to share tips on fire and burn prevention for the community and support.